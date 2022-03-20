Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. 1,720,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

