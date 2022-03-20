Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,137,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,289,562. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

