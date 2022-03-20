Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,932 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 454,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 155,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 35,286,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,627,464. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

