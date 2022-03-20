Beacon (BECN) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Beacon has a market cap of $753,415.87 and $13,158.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

