Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $579.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.