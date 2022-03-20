Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 146.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 35.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

