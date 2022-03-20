Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 1,300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP grew its stake in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,186.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,341.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,361.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

