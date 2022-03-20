Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 22,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 72.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $129.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

