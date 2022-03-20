Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 45,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.