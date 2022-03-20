Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003526 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $169,199.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.72 or 0.06920226 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.17 or 0.99820252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00040791 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

