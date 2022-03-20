Belt Price Tops $39.41 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.06927544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,278.67 or 0.99988815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

