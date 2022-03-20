Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 37.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

