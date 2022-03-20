BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,332.50 ($30.33).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,585 ($33.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £130.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,501.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,204.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

