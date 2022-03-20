BiFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $115,220.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $115,220.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00210976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00392198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.