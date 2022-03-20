Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Barclays decreased their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 16.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1,522.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

