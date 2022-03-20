Bigbom Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (BBO)

Bigbom (BBO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bigbom has a market cap of $123,404.65 and $36,231.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00035419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00107142 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

