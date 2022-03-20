Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will post $157.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $158.49 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

