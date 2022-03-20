BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVXV. Aegis started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.