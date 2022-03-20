BitBall (BTB) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

BitBall (BTB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.63 million and $62,695.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.85 or 0.99926079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014636 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.