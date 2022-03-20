Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $587,891.21 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars.

