Bitcoin Confidential 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,107.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $290,662.05 and $3,107.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00276076 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.