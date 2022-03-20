Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $583.88 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $583.88 million and approximately $49.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $33.34 or 0.00081056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00415632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00097908 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006808 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 155.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

