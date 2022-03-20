Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $13.57 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $623.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00419371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00079781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00097791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

