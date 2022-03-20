Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $828.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00007570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.00419546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00093894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00099667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.