BitcoinZ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $323,314.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.95 million and $323,314.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00418319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00097865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,208,589 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

