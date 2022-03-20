BitMart Token (BMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.56 Million

BitMart Token (BMX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00035423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00106117 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

