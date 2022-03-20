BitWhite 1-Day Volume Tops $35,117.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $104,097.02 and approximately $35,117.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

