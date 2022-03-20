BlackHat (BLKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $197,820.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $932,856.46 and approximately $197,820.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

