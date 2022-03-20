BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 6,153 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after purchasing an additional 138,985 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

