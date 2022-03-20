BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 6,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,866,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

