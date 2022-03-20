BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.37. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

