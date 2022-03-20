BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 29,304,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,082,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

