BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,484,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

