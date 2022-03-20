BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. 88,174,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,471,568. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

