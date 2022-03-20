BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $108.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $108,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $75.83. 288,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

