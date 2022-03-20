BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $13.20 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.19. 4,239,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,639. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

