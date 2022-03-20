BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 80,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

