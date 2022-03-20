BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,707. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

