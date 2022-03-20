BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,368,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

