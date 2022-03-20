BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,100,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

