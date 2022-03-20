BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $81.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $81,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.