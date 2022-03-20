BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $267.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

