BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

