BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 22,215,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

