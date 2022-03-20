BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,702. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.16.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

