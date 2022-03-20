BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,763,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

