BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 10,291 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,934,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,957,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

