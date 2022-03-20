BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 13,905 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 497,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.