BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 8,294 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

