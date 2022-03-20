BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,807,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

